Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post sales of $307.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.03 million to $310.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $289.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.