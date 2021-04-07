Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $157.60 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005435 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $381.63 million and $157.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00304811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00135220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00119044 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,187,073 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

