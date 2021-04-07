The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.06. The stock had a trading volume of 102,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.54 and a 12-month high of $315.94. The firm has a market cap of $335.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.