Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,943 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

