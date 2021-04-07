Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.50

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$84.50 and last traded at C$84.60, with a volume of 1801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEQ. TD Securities upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$80.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The business had revenue of C$38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

