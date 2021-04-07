Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.26. 42,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,431,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

