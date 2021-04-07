Urus (URUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $1.38 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.97 or 0.00030355 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00261279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.89 or 0.00756539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,691.00 or 0.99630545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus' official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

