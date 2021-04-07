Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $29.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $30.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MIXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,211. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

