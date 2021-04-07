Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 5,929 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. 90,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

