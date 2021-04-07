Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post sales of $407.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.60 million. Koppers posted sales of $401.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $721.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1,024.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

