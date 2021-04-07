Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Sell

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 4,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $961.96 million, a PE ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

