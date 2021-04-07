Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of Usio stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,546. The company has a market cap of $159.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Usio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Usio by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Usio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

