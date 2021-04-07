North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives $17.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOA. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

