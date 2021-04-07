Bytecoin (BCN) Hits One Day Volume of $597,811.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $184.95 million and approximately $597,811.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.24 or 0.00467747 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 216.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

