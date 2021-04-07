Brokerages Set Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $64.25

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. 8,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,286. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $61.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

