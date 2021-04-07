Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $12.11

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.11.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 55,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,982. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.