Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 346,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 44,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,231. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.10%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

