FUNToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.60 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $407.37 million and $33.60 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

