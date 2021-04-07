TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $199,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ stock opened at $163.39 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $430.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

