DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stryker were worth $68,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

