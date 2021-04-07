Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

