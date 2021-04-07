Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.94. 27,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,446. The company has a market cap of $236.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.30 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

