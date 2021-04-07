Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.41 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Energi has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $3.73 or 0.00006654 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $147.89 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00310091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003039 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 320.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,620,268 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.