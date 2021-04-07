Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $61.64 million and $1.36 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.00629602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,972,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

