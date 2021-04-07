Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,938,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,630,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,614,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,260,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,750 shares of company stock worth $698,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYME stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 48,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,039,572. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $218.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

