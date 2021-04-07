Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,689. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

