Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 714 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.10. 10,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,835. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

