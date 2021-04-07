SWS Partners Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $785.70. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $724.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.00 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

