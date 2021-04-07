AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$22.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TSE:AT traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,157. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.11 million and a PE ratio of 188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total value of C$186,315.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,043,300. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total transaction of C$2,004,961.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

