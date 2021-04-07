Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 6,569 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $10,276,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,698,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474,974. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $468.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.