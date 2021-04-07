Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post $707.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.00 million and the lowest is $703.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

DCI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 3,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,780. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

