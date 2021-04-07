Lisk (LSK) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00009958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $715.81 million and approximately $97.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002671 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,654,319 coins and its circulating supply is 127,724,051 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

