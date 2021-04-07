Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 32,835 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. 126,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

