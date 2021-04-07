HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 7.2%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. 975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.