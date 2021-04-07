Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $37.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 25,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. Playtika has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $573.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

