Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 680,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,832,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

