5,388 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.26. 92,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.