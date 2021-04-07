Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

HD traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $315.94. The company has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

