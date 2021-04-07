Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.37 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $433.16 million and approximately $54.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00054989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00630479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

