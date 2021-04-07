SUN Price Reaches $40.55 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $200.44 million and approximately $282.24 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.55 or 0.00072205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00257067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00760168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,011.42 or 0.99742595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,426 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.