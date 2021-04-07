Cowen Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $300.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. 13,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,062. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $18,650,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

