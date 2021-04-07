HEIDI Price Tops $0.0014 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,288.60 and approximately $285.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

