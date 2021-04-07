Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) will announce earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ternium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.18. Ternium reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

TX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,296. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Ternium has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $40.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $23,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ternium by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

