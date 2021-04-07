Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $7,867,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $120.25. 32,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,002. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.05 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

