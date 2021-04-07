Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 102.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $5,415,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 50.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. 114,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,108. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

