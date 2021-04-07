Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$2.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.29). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.37. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

