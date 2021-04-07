ProShares Ultra Financials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UYG)

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of 941% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock remained flat at $$55.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

