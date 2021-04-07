FibroGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,481% compared to the average volume of 1,120 call options.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 473,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,593. FibroGen has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

