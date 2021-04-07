Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,845. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.