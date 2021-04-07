Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are expected to drive user growth in the near term. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Markedly, for the first quarter, 2021 Pinterest expects revenue growth of more than 70% year over year. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Pinterest stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,104. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. Pinterest has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,667 shares of company stock worth $83,251,006.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinterest (PINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.